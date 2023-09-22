News & Insights

SGEN

Health Care Sector Update for 09/22/2023: SGEN, TTOO, NLTX, NEPT

September 22, 2023 — 03:48 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were slightly higher late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.1%.

In company news, Seagen (SGEN) and Astellas Pharma said Friday that a phase 3 trial of Padcev combined with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda in patients with urothelial cancer, a form of bladder cancer, met its primary endpoints. Seagen gained 3.5%.

T2 Biosystems (TTOO) shares fell past 14% after the company reported in a regulatory filing that CR Group, a 10% owner of the company's stock, sold about 10.4 million shares earlier this week.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) said its board approved a 1-for-5 reverse stock split to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. Its shares fell 1.4%.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) slumped almost 59% after it priced a public offering of 1.8 million shares and accompanying warrants to buy up to 1.8 million shares at $2.50 per share and warrant for gross proceeds of about $4.5 million.

