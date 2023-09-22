News & Insights

SGEN

Health Care Sector Update for 09/22/2023: SGEN, NEPT, AZN, XLV, IBB

September 22, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Friday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently unchanged.

Seagen (SGEN) was up more than 3% after the company and Astellas Pharma said a phase 3 trial of Padcev combined with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda in patients with urothelial cancer met its primary endpoints.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) was slipping past 42% after it priced its public offering of 1.8 million common shares and accompanying warrants to buy up to 1.8 million shares at $2.50 per share and warrant for gross proceeds of about $4.5 million.

AstraZeneca's (AZN) partner Daiichi Sankyo said their phase 3 trial evaluating datopotamab deruxtecan showed a "statistically significant and clinically meaningful" enhancement in the dual primary endpoint of progression-free survival, compared with chemotherapy in patients with metastatic hormone receptor positive, HER2 low or negative breast cancer. AstraZeneca was up over 2% pre-bell.

