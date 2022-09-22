Health Care Sector Update for 09/22/2022: SPRO, GSK, DBVT, NVS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Thursday. The iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was recently down by 0.06%.

Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) was rallying past 156% after the company and GSK (GSK) announced an exclusive license agreement for tebipenem HBr, an oral antibiotic being developed by Spero for the potential treatment of urinary tract infections.

DBV Technologies (DBVT) was down 11% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has placed a partial clinical hold on a phase 3 trial of its modified Viaskin peanut patch in peanut-allergic children aged between four and seven years.

Novartis (NVS) said it will adopt a "US-first mindset" to "organically build" its business and become a top-five player in the US by 2027. Novartis was slightly lower recently.

