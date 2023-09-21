Health Care Sector Update for 09/21/2023: SPRY, NVO, TVTX, KRYS

Health care stocks were lower late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.9% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 1%.

In corporate news, ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY) shares jumped 23%. The company is likely to secure the US Food and Drug Administration's approval for neffy, an epinephrine nasal spray for Type 1 allergic reactions, in H2 2024, Wedbush analysts said in a note Thursday.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) detected bacteria in diabetes pill ingredients produced at a North Carolina plant this year, but couldn't determine the source, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing a federal inspection report. The company's shares dropped 3.7%.

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) shares slumped 40%. The company said that Filspari showed long-term kidney function preservation and achieved a meaningful difference in estimated glomerular filtration rate, or eGFR, total and chronic slope versus irbesartan, narrowly missing statistical significance in eGFR total slope based on topline two-year confirmatory secondary endpoint results.

Krystal Biotech (KRYS) said the US Food and Drug Administration cleared its investigational new drug application for KB408 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, or AATD. Krystal shares advanced 1.8%.

