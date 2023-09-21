Health Care Sector Update for 09/21/2023: MESO, KZR, RMTI

Heath care stocks were lower early Thursday morning as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) declined 0.6% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 1%

Mesoblast (MESO) was down 2.3% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration considered that the key remaining issue for pediatric approval of remestemcel-L for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease was "providing further evidence that the potency assay will assure the consistent efficacy of commercial product."

Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) said late Wednesday it has signed a collaboration and license agreement with Everest Medicines that will give the latter exclusive rights to develop and market zetomipzomib in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. Kezar shares were up 1.3%

Rockwell Medical (RMTI) was up 1% after saying it has signed an amended and restated products purchase agreement with its largest customer.

