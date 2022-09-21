US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 09/21/2022: OMCL,VTRS,SHC

Health care stocks were edging higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising less than 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up about 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was slipping 0.3%.

In company news, Omnicell (OMCL) gained 2.4% after the medication-management software firm late Tuesday said it expects to generate between $1.9 billion and $2 billion in total revenue by 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate of 14% to 15% as it increasingly moves toward an advanced services business model.

Viatris (VTRS) rose 1.4% after joint venture partner Mapi Pharma Wednesday said once-monthly, 40-milligram doses of the companies' GA Depot drug candidate met its primary efficacy endpoint by reducing the annualized relapse rate by 30.1% compared with a placebo during phase 3 testing in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Sotera Health (SHC) dropped 9% following a double downgrade of the lab testing company at JPMorgan to underweight from overweight coupled with a $17 reduction in its price target for Sotera shares to $9.

