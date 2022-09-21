Health Care Sector Update for 09/21/2022: EVAX,VTRS,OMCL,SHC

Health care stocks were sinking this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping 0.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down about 1.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was slipping 2.1%.

In company news, Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) raced over 15% higher after the Danish immuno-oncology company enrolled the first patient in a phase 2b trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of a combination of its EVX-01 personalized therapy and Merck's (MRK) Keyruda PD-1 inhibitor in patients with metastatic melanoma. During phase 1/2 testing, 67% of the nine patients treated with EVX-01 and Keyruda benefitted from the drug combination compared with 40% receiving Keyruda alone while two of patients in the EVX-01 group had full recoveries.

Omnicell (OMCL) gained 1.4% after the medication-management software firm late Tuesday said it expects to generate between $1.9 billion and $2 billion in total revenue by 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate of 14% to 15% as it increasingly moves toward an advanced services business model.

Viatris (VTRS) rose 0.34% after joint venture partner Mapi Pharma Wednesday said once-monthly, 40-milligram doses of the companies' GA Depot drug candidate met its primary efficacy endpoint by reducing the annualized relapse rate by 30.1% compared with a placebo during phase 3 testing in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

To the downside, Sotera Health (SHC) dropped over 119% following a double downgrade of the lab testing company at JPMorgan to underweight from overweight coupled with a $17 reduction in its price target for Sotera shares to $9.

