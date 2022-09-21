Health Care Sector Update for 09/21/2022: AVXL, VERV, GANX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.5% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was flat.

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) was up more than 4% after the company said the US Patent and Trademark Office had issued a US patent number, with claims to treatment methods using its drug candidate, ANAVEX2-73 and its analogs, for ameliorating biochemical and functional abnormalities associated with methyl-CpG binding protein 2 defects.

Verve Therapeutics (VERV) gained 4% after saying the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency cleared the clinical trial authorization application for its heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia therapeutic candidate, VERVE-101.

Gain Therapeutics (GANX) said CEO Eric Richman resigned effective immediately. Shares of the company was up more than 1% recently.

