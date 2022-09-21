US Markets
AVXL

Health Care Sector Update for 09/21/2022: AVXL, VERV, GANX, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.5% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was flat.

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) was up more than 4% after the company said the US Patent and Trademark Office had issued a US patent number, with claims to treatment methods using its drug candidate, ANAVEX2-73 and its analogs, for ameliorating biochemical and functional abnormalities associated with methyl-CpG binding protein 2 defects.

Verve Therapeutics (VERV) gained 4% after saying the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency cleared the clinical trial authorization application for its heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia therapeutic candidate, VERVE-101.

Gain Therapeutics (GANX) said CEO Eric Richman resigned effective immediately. Shares of the company was up more than 1% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVXLVERVGANXXLVIBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular