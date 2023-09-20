Health Care Sector Update for 09/20/2023: SPRY, ICCM, BHC

Health care stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.2%.

In corporate news, ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY) shares plunged 56% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration asked for an additional study to support the approval of its neffy allergy drug candidate.

IceCure Medical (ICCM) shares dropped 36% after the FDA denied the company's application for De Novo classification for its ProSense cryoablation system to be used as an alternative to surgery for breast cancer patients.

Bausch Health (BHC) rose 9.8% after Jefferies upgraded the stock to buy from hold and raised its price target to $16 from $9.

