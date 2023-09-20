Health Care Sector Update for 09/20/2023: SEEL, SPRY, ICCM, BHC

Health care stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was shedding 0.4%.

In corporate news, Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) shares slumped 69%. The company said a phase 2 trial assessing SLS-002 in adults with major depressive disorder at risk of suicide didn't meet the primary endpoint.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY) shares plunged 55% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration asked for an additional study to support the approval of its neffy allergy drug candidate.

IceCure Medical (ICCM) shares dropped 35% after the FDA denied the company's application for De Novo classification for its ProSense cryoablation system to be used as an alternative to surgery for breast cancer patients.

Bausch Health (BHC) rose past 8% after Jefferies upgraded the stock to buy from hold and raised its price target to $16 from $9.

