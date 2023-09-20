Health Care Sector Update for 09/20/2023: EXAI, SPRY, SEEL, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rising 0.2%.

Exscientia (EXAI) was rallying by over 23% after saying it is working with Merck KGaA to discover drug candidates in cancer, neuroinflammation, and immunology using its artificial intelligence-based capabilities.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY) was shedding over 55% in value after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has asked for an additional study to support the approval of its neffy allergy drug candidate.

Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) was retreating by more than 69% after saying a phase 2 trial evaluating SLS-002 in adults with major depressive disorder at risk of suicide did not meet the pre-defined primary endpoint because of "the limited sample size."

