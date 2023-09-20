News & Insights

US Markets
EXAI

Health Care Sector Update for 09/20/2023: EXAI, SPRY, SEEL, XLV, IBB

September 20, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rising 0.2%.

Exscientia (EXAI) was rallying by over 23% after saying it is working with Merck KGaA to discover drug candidates in cancer, neuroinflammation, and immunology using its artificial intelligence-based capabilities.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY) was shedding over 55% in value after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has asked for an additional study to support the approval of its neffy allergy drug candidate.

Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) was retreating by more than 69% after saying a phase 2 trial evaluating SLS-002 in adults with major depressive disorder at risk of suicide did not meet the pre-defined primary endpoint because of "the limited sample size."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXAI
SPRY
SEEL
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.