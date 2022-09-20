US Markets
VRAX

Health Care Sector Update for 09/20/2022: VRAX, EVO, RCKT, RCOR, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were declining premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was slipping by 0.6% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down more than 1% recently.

Virax Biolabs (VRAX) was rallying past 46% after saying it is starting the distribution of its Monkeypox Virus Antigen Rapid Test Kits in markets accepting the CE mark, such as the European Union.

Evotec (EVO) said its Just - Evotec Biologics unit has obtained a contract valued at up to $49.9 million from the US Department of Defense to develop drug product prototypes targeting plague, an infectious disease. Evotec was down more than 6% recently.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) has agreed to acquire Renovacor (RCOR) in an all-stock deal for an implied value of about $2.60 per share, the companies said. Renovacor was gaining 15% in value recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VRAXEVORCKTRCORXLV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular