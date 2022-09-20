Health Care Sector Update for 09/20/2022: VIRI, RCOR, RCKT, VRAX

Health care stocks were continuing to drift lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was slipping 0.5%.

In company news, Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) was plunging over 74%, earlier sinking more than 76% to a record low of $0.475 a share, after the antiviral therapies company late Monday priced a $5 million public offering of 10 million shares at $0.50 apiece, or 75% below its last closing price.

Renovacor (RCOR) increased nearly 14% after agreeing to a $53 million acquisition offer from Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT), with investors receiving 0.1676 of a Rocket share for each of their Renovacor shares, valuing the target company at around $2.60 per share, or nearly 37% above Monday's closing price. Rocket shares were 1.7% higher this afternoon.

Virax Biolabs Group (VRAX) climbed over 40% after the UK-based diagnostics firm Tuesday said it began distribution of its Monkeypox Virus Antigen Rapid Test Kits in Europe.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.