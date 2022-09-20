US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 09/20/2022: ARQT,VIRI,RCOR,RCKT,VRAX

Health care stocks continued to drift lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was slipping 0.7%.

In company news, Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) gained 4% after Tuesday saying once-daily applications of its Zoryve cream showed "significant improvements" across multiple efficacy endpoints, including plaque clearance and reduced itching, during a pair of phase 3 trials in adults and adolescents with plaque psoriasis.

Renovacor (RCOR) increased over 12% after agreeing to a $53 million acquisition offer from Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT), with investors receiving 0.1676 of a Rocket share for each of their Renovacor shares, valuing the target company at around $2.60 per share, or nearly 37% above Monday's closing price. Rocket shares were 2.7% lower this afternoon.

Virax Biolabs Group (VRAX) climbed over 39% after the UK-based diagnostics firm Tuesday said it began distribution of its Monkeypox Virus Antigen Rapid Test Kits in Europe.

Among decliners, Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) was plunging 75%, earlier sinking more than 76% to a record low of $0.475 a share, after the antiviral therapies company late Monday priced a $5 million public offering of 10 million shares at $0.50 apiece, or 75% below its last closing price.

