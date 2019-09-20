US Markets
REGN

Health Care Sector Update for 09/20/2019: REGN,ALGN,ZBH,ACB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.9%

PFE +0.26%

ABT -0.37%

MRK +1.4%

AMGN +0.7%

Health care stocks were rising, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing around 0.8% this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up 0.9% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.3%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) rose 2.3% after it and Sanofi (SNY) said that data published in The Lancet from a pair of phase III trials showed that adding Dupixent antibody medication to a corticosteroid nasal spray reduced the size of nasal polyps and the severity of nasal congestion in adult patients with recurring severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps despite previous treatment. Also, a European committee recommended Dupixent be approved for a third indication as an add-on therapy with intranasal corticosteroids for treating chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis.

In other sector news:

(+) Align Technology (ALGN) was 2% higher after the company late Thursday announced a global distribution agreement with Zimmer Biomet's (ZBH) dental products division. The deal will allow Align Tech to sell its iTero Element family of intra-oral scanners through Zimmer's global direct salesforce and network of dental clinicians and laboratories. Zimmer customers also will receive access to Invisalign clear aligners through the iTero platform.

(-) Aurora Cannabis (ACB) fell over 2% after MKM Partners began analyst coverage of the Canadian medical and recreational marijuana company with a sell rating and a CAD5 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

