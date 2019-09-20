Health Care Sector Update for 09/20/2019: NSPR,REGN,SNY,ALGN,ZBH,ACB,ACB.TO

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +1.20%

PFE +0.23%

ABT +0.52%

MRK +2.10%

AMGN +0.77%

Health care stocks still were rising Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing around 0.8% this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up over 0.7% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing more than 0.6%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) InspireMD (NSPR) dropped nearly 44% after the Israeli stent-maker late Thursday priced a $5 million public offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at $1.80 each, or 30.8% below Thursday's closing price. Investors also received one Series E warrant to buy another share for $1.80 for each common share they purchased.

In other sector news:

(+) Align Technology (ALGN) was more than 3% higher after the company late Thursday announced a global distribution agreement with Zimmer Biomet's (ZBH) dental products division. The deal will allow Align Tech to sell its iTero Element family of intra-oral scanners through Zimmer's global direct salesforce and network of dental clinicians and laboratories. Zimmer customers also will receive access to Invisalign clear aligners through the iTero platform.

(+) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) rose nearly 4% after the drugmaker and Sanofi (SNY) said that data published in The Lancet from a pair of phase III trials showed that adding Dupixent antibody medication to a corticosteroid nasal spray reduced the size of nasal polyps and the severity of nasal congestion in adult patients with recurring severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps despite previous treatment. Also, a European committee recommended Dupixent be approved for a third indication as an add-on therapy with intranasal corticosteroids for treating chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis.

(-) Aurora Cannabis (ACB) fell almost 3% after MKM Partners began analyst coverage of the Canadian medical and recreational marijuana company with a sell rating and a CAD5 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.