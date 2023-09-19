Health Care Sector Update for 09/19/2023: OBIO, NSTG, UPH, TXG

Health care stocks were declining Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was adding 0.1%.

In corporate news, Orchestra BioMed (OBIO) shares jumped past 12% after the US Food and Drug Administration granted approval of an investigational device exemption to start a study assessing the efficacy and safety of atrioventricular interval modulation therapy to treat hypertension in pacemaker patients.

NanoString Technologies (NSTG) said Tuesday that it will "immediately appeal" a preliminary injunction that temporarily blocks the marketing and sale of its CosMx spatial molecular imager products for RNA detection within the EU amid an ongoing patent dispute with 10x Genomics (TXG) and Harvard University. NanoString shares were falling over 12%.

UpHealth (UPH) said Tuesday that its UpHealth Holdings unit has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, days after the business lost a lawsuit unrelated to its operations.

