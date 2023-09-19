Health Care Sector Update for 09/19/2023: MRNS, OBIO, NSTG, TXG

Health care stocks were little changed late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both steady.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was adding 0.3%.

In corporate news, Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) shares climbed almost 20% after the company said it extended its cash runway into Q4 2024 with projected cash of $170 million to $175 million as of Sept. 30.

Orchestra BioMed (OBIO) shares jumped 19% after the US Food and Drug Administration granted approval of an investigational device exemption to start a study assessing the efficacy and safety of atrioventricular interval modulation therapy to treat hypertension in pacemaker patients.

NanoString Technologies (NSTG) said Tuesday it will "immediately appeal" a preliminary injunction that temporarily blocks the marketing and sale of its CosMx spatial molecular imager products for RNA detection within the EU amid a patent dispute with 10x Genomics (TXG) and Harvard University. NanoString shares fell 13%.

