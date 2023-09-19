News & Insights

US Markets

Health Care Sector Update for 09/19/2023: KNTE, ALUR, BSX, XLV, IBB

September 19, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently gaining 0.4%.

Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE) was retreating by more than 11% after saying it would reduce its workforce by about 70% as part of a corporate restructuring.

Allurion Technologies (ALUR) has registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the potential sale by various shareholders of up to 55 million common shares, according to a filing. Allurion Technologies was almost 5% lower pre-bell.

Boston Scientific (BSX) was slightly advancing after saying it signed an agreement to acquire medical technology company Relievant Medsystems for an $850 million upfront payment and undisclosed additional payouts based on the next three years' sales performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALUR
BSX
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.