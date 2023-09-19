Health Care Sector Update for 09/19/2023: KNTE, ALUR, BSX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently gaining 0.4%.

Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE) was retreating by more than 11% after saying it would reduce its workforce by about 70% as part of a corporate restructuring.

Allurion Technologies (ALUR) has registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the potential sale by various shareholders of up to 55 million common shares, according to a filing. Allurion Technologies was almost 5% lower pre-bell.

Boston Scientific (BSX) was slightly advancing after saying it signed an agreement to acquire medical technology company Relievant Medsystems for an $850 million upfront payment and undisclosed additional payouts based on the next three years' sales performance.

