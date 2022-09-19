US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 09/19/2022: VALN, BLUE, ALLK, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to lower premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently unchanged.

Valneva (VALN) was slipping past 12% after the company and IDT Biologika said Friday they are terminating their COVID-19 vaccine collaboration.

Bluebird bio (BLUE) was gaining 5.7% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has granted accelerated approval for its Skysona gene therapy for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare neurodegenerative disease, in boys between the ages of four and 17 years.

Allakos (ALLK) was up more than 14% after it priced an underwritten offering of about 29.9 million common shares at $5.02 each for expected gross proceeds of approximately $150 million.

