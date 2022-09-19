Health Care Sector Update for 09/19/2022: BLRX, VIRI, VALN, SYRS

Health care stocks still were falling this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was dropping 1.0%.

In company news, BioLineRx (BLRX) dropped over 35% after the oncology company said it raised $15 million through a direct offering of more than 13.6 million American depositary shares at $1.10 per ADS, or almost 30% under Friday's closing price. Investors in the deal also received an equal number of five-year warrants to buy an an additional share exercisable at $11.15 a share.

Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) slumped more than 77% on Monday after the antiviral therapies company said its IMC-1 drug candidate did not produce a statistical significant improvement in symptoms over baseline levels in patients with fibromyalgia during phase 2b trial testing.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) tumbled over 17% after the drug maker late Friday closed on its acquisition of Tyme Technologies (TYME), as well as wrapping up an oversubscribed $130 million private investment in a public equity transaction with new and existing shareholders, including founding investor Flagship Pioneering.

Valneva (VALN) slid 17% after the French biotech company late Friday said it was terminating its collaboration with privately held IDT Biologika to mass-produce Valneva's VLA2001 COVID-19 vaccine after the European Commission reduced its advance purchase order. Under terms of the companies' November 2021 partnership, Valneva will pay up to 36.2 million euros ($36.3 million) in cash to IDT to scrap the deal and will also contribute 4.5 million euros of in-kind services to the German drug manufacturer.

