Health Care Sector Update for 09/19/2019: NVO,CRON,CRON.TO,LAB.TO,CBPO,VBIV

Health care stocks outpaced most other sectors on Thursday, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing over 0.6% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 0.5% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was more than 0.2% higher this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Novo Nordisk (NVO) advanced nearly 2% on Thursday after the Danish drugmaker said new data showed patients with Type II diabetes who were treated with its Tresiba insulin injection showed a lower risk of low-blood sugar than patients treated with insulin glargine. During a head-to-head trial of the respective treatments, Tresiba reduced the rate of severe hypoglycaemia by 62% compared with insulin glargine over an 88-week trial period, meeting the primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement.

In other sector news:

(+) China Biologic Products (CBPO) rose over 10% on Thursday after the biopharmaceutical products company said it received a non-binding buyout proposal from an investor group owning roughly 58% of the company's stock and seeking to buy all of the remaining shares at $120 apiece and taking it private. The offer represents a 16.3% premium over Wednesday's closing price for China Biologic shares.

(-) Cronos Group (CRON) retreated Thursday, sinking almost 7%. Canadian cannabis concentrates producer MediPharm Labs said it has signed a multi-year manufacturing contract to fill and package vaporizer devices for Cronos, subject to regulatory approval by Health Canada. The new contract has an initial two-year term and also contains a renewal option and follows the companies signing a multi-year private label bulk resin and cannabis concentrate supply agreement in May.

(-) VBI Vaccines (VBIV) dropped more than 26% after the immuno-oncology vaccines company priced a $35 million public offering of 70 million common shares at 50 cents apiece, or 25.7% below Wednesday's closing price. The company also issued a 30-day option to underwriters to buy up to 10.5 million shares to cover any overallotments.

