Health Care Sector Update for 09/19/2019: CRON, CBPO, VBIV

Health care stocks were outpacing other sectors this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing nearly 0.8% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 0.8% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was 0.8% higher in recent trade.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Cronos Group (CRON) retreated Thursday, sinking 4.6%. Canadian cannabis concentrates producer MediPharm Labs said it has signed a multi-year manufacturing contract to fill and package vaporizer devices for Cronos, subject to regulatory approval by Health Canada. The new contract has an initial two-year term and also contains a renewal option and follows the companies signing a multi-year private label bulk resin and cannabis concentrate supply agreement in May.

In other sector news:

(+) China Biologic Products (CBPO) rose 10% on Thursday after the biopharmaceutical products company said it received a non-binding buyout proposal from an investor group owning roughly 58% of the company's stock and seeking to buy all of the remaining shares at $120 apiece and taking it private. The offer represents a 16.3% premium over Wednesday's closing price for China Biologic shares.

