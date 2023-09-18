News & Insights

RDHL

Health Care Sector Update for 09/18/2023: RDHL, RANI, GSK, XLV, IBB

September 18, 2023 — 09:14 am EDT

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Monday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.1% lower while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was recently gaining 0.2%.

Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) was rallying by 16% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the company's supplemental new drug application for Talicia for the elimination of Helicobacter pylori bacterial infection.

Rani Therapeutics (RANI) was almost 7% higher after saying it has started a phase 1 trial of RT-111 for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases.

GSK (GSK) was slightly advancing after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Ojjaara for the treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, in adults with anemia.

