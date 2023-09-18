Health Care Sector Update for 09/18/2023: BRTX, HSCS, LTRN

Health care stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.7%.

In corporate news, BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX) shares rose past 16% after investor Broadrick Dale raised shareholding in the company.

Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) filed a registration statement covering the potential sale of up to $50 million in various securities from time to time. Its shares fell 0.9%.

Lantern Pharma (LTRN) was down 1%. The US Food and Drug Administration cleared its investigational new drug application for LP-284 to treat relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

