News & Insights

US Markets
BRTX

Health Care Sector Update for 09/18/2023: BRTX, HSCS, LTRN

September 18, 2023 — 01:59 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.7%.

In corporate news, BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX) shares rose past 16% after investor Broadrick Dale raised shareholding in the company.

Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) filed a registration statement covering the potential sale of up to $50 million in various securities from time to time. Its shares fell 0.9%.

Lantern Pharma (LTRN) was down 1%. The US Food and Drug Administration cleared its investigational new drug application for LP-284 to treat relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRTX
HSCS
LTRN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.