Health Care Sector Update for 09/18/2023: AVGR, BRTX, HSCS

September 18, 2023 — 03:54 pm EDT

Health care stocks were falling late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 1.1%.

In corporate news, Avinger (AVGR) shares jumped past 47% after the medical device company launched its Tigereye ST image-guided chronic total occlusion crossing system.

Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) filed a registration statement covering the potential sale of up to $50 million in various securities from time to time. Its shares fell almost 18%.

BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX) shares rose 3% after investor Broadrick Dale raised shareholding in the company.

