Health Care Sector Update for 09/18/2019: ZYNE, TBIO, NLNK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.01%

PFE: Flat

ABT: Flat

MRK: -0.01%

AMGN: Flat

Health care majors were mostly flat pre-market Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE), which was down more than 10% even as the phase 2 trial of its Zygel achieved a 44% median seizure reduction by month two in children with developmental and epileptic encephalopathy, or DEE.

(-) Translate Bio (TBIO) was declining by over 7% as it priced a public offering of 9 million common shares at $10.00 per share, for gross proceeds of up to $90 million.

(+) NewLink Genetics (NLNK) was up more than 7% after saying the FDA has accepted its partner Merck's Biologics License Application (BLA) and has granted priority review for the investigational Ebola vaccine (V920).

