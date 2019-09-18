Health Care Sector Update for 09/18/2019: NVS,BHVN,KDMN,BHC,BHC.TO,PTCT

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.57%

PFE -0.23%

ABT -0.05%

MRK +0.65%

AMGN -1.02%

Health care stocks were ending narrowly lower, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping about 0.2% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down less than 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking over 0.8% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Novartis (NVS) was ending little changed after the Swiss drugmaker's Sandoz unit Wednesday halted global distribution of its Zantac medication while regulators examine a possible cancer agent found in some versions of the heartburn drug. Health authorities in the US and Europe late last week said they were examining the potential impact of N-Nitrosodimethylamine levels in ranitidine, the active ingredient in Zantac and its generics, on users and Canadian authorities Tuesday asked all companies making products with ranitidine to suspend distribution in that country.

In other sector news:

(+) Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) climbed 1% after late Tuesday saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its generic version of Bausch Health's (BHC) Syprine medication for the treatment of Wilson's disease in patients who are intolerant of penicillamine.

(+) Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) rose 5% after saying its verdiperstat therapy was selected for an upcoming platform trial of potential treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis at Mass General hospital in Boston. Verdiperstat is an irreversible inhibitor of the MPO enzyme, which is believed to play a key role in several neurodegenerative diseases, and was chosen for the trial through a competitive process that included an independent advisory council reviewing clinical data.

(-) PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) slid 11% on Wednesday after the specialty drugmaker priced a $100 million public offering of nearly 2.5 million common shares at $40.40 apiece, representing a 6.7% discount to Tuesday's closing price. It also priced a concurrent $250 million private placement of convertible senior notes due 2026 and carrying an initial conversion price of $52.52 per share.

