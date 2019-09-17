Health Care Sector Update for 09/17/2019: IMMP,ABT,ACRS,ADPT,AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.05%

PFE -1.06%

ABT +0.21%

MRK +0.60%

AMGN +1.18%

Health care stocks were hanging on to small gains, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing over 0.2% in late trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up slightly more than 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also posting a nearly 0.1% advance.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Immutep (IMMP) rose almost 3% on Tuesday after the immunotherapeutic company said it has received a patent from Japanese regulators for its LAG525 antibody for the treatment of cancer and infectious disease. The LAG525 was developed through Immutep's partnership with Novartis (NVS), building on its IMP701 antibody. Patent protection for LAG525 will expire in 2035.

In other sector news:

(+) Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) was 70% higher after reporting positive results for its A-101 drug candidate during the first of two phase III trials, with the 45% topical solution meeting all primary and secondary endpoints and achieving statistically significant clearance of common warts compared with patients in the placebo group. The company is expecting to report data from the second late-stage trial during the final three months of 2019.

(+) Abbott Laboratories (ABT) was edging higher in recent trade after the medical device company earlier said European regulators have cleared its Amplatzer Piccolo occluder and the Masters HP rotatable mechanical heart valve for public sales, making the two devices used to treat certain congenital heart defects in infants and children available in Europe and other countries that recognize the CE Mark. The US Food and Drug Administration previously approved both devices.

(-) Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) turned 2% lower in late trade as it disclosed a four-year global agreement with larger biotechnology rival Amgen (AMGN) for the use of its next-generation sequencing-based clonoSEQ assay in Amgen's hematology drug development program. Adaptive will receive yearly development fees on top of sequencing payments in exchange for monitoring patient remissions and providing analysis for ongoing and future clinical trials.

