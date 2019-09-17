Health Care Sector Update for 09/17/2019: ABT,ACRS,ADPT,AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were rising, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing almost 0.3% in recent trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up fractionally. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also hanging on to a 0.2% advance this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Abbott Laboratories (ABT) still was edging higher in recent trade after the medical device company earlier said European regulators have cleared its Amplatzer Piccolo occluder and the Masters HP rotatable mechanical heart valve for public sales, making the two devices used to treat certain congenital heart defects in infants and children available in Europe and other countries that recognize the CE Mark. The US Food and Drug Administration previously approved both devices.

In other sector news:

(+) Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) was 81% higher after reporting positive results for its A-101 drug candidate during the first of two phase III trials, with the 45% topical solution meeting all primary and secondary endpoints and achieving statistically significant clearance of common warts compared with patients in the placebo group. The company is expecting to report data from the second late-stage trial during the final three months of 2019.

(-) Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) was 3% lower after Tuesday announcing a four-year global agreement with larger biotechnology rival Amgen (AMGN) for the use of its next generation sequencing-based clonoSEQ assay in Amgen's hematology drug development program. Under terms of the new partnership, Adaptive will receive yearly development fees on top of sequencing payments and regulatory milestones in exchange for monitoring patient remissions and providing analysis for ongoing and future clinical trials.

