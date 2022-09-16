US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 09/16/2022: QTNT,ATNT,ALHC,VTYX,NXL

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Health care stocks were ending mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was dropping 0.9%.

In company news, Quotient (QTNT) was rising 1.7% shortly before Friday's close, giving back most of a more than 17% morning gain, after a regulatory filing overnight showed board chairman Heino von Prodzynski acquired 700,000 ordinary shares during Thursday's session, adding to a 100,000-share purchase the previous day and boosting his direct stake in the transfusion diagnostics company to more than 1.4 million shares.

Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) was slipping 1.8% this afternoon, easing from a nearly 7% advance, after Stifel increased its price target for the immunotherapy company by $8 to $53 and reiterated its buy rating for the company's stock.

Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) declined more than 19% after the Medicare Advantage company overnight began a secondary offering of 9 million shares now held by institutional investors General Atlantic and Warburg Pincus, which are selling roughly 7 million and 2 million shares, respectively. Following the stock sale, General Atlantic will own about 32.6% of the company's outstanding shares while Warburg Pincus will hold about 9.6%, according to the preliminary prospectus.

Nexalin Technology (NXL) was plunging over 47% in its Friday debut after the neurostimulation products company overnight priced a $9.6 million initial public offering of slightly more than 2.3 million shares at $4.15 apiece, trailing its expected $6 to $7 per share price range, although it sold an extra 815,000 shares over its original plans to match its expected IPO proceeds. Investors also received a warrant to buy an additional share through the IPO exercisable at $4.77 per share under certain conditions.

