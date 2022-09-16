Health Care Sector Update for 09/16/2022: NXL,ALHC,VXYT

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.9% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was dropping 1.7%.

In company news, Nexalin Technology (NXL) was plunging over 45% in its Friday debut after the neurostimulation products company overnight priced a $9.6 million initial public offering of slightly more than 2.3 million shares at $4.15 apiece, trailing its expected $6 to $7 per share price range, although it sold an extra 815,000 shares over its original plans to match its expected IPO proceeds. Investors also received a warrant to buy an additional share through the IPO exercisable at $4.77 per share under certain conditions.

Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) declined nearly 19% after the Medicare Advantage company overnight began a secondary offering of 9 million shares now held by institutional investors General Atlantic and Warburg Pincus, which are selling roughly 7 million and 2 million shares, respectively. Following the upcoming stock sale, General Atlantic will own about 32.6% of the company's outstanding stock while Warburg Pincus will hold about 9.6%, according to the preliminary prospectus.

Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) rose 0.8% after Stifel increased its price target for the immunotherapy company by $8 to $53 and reiterated its buy rating for the company's stock.

