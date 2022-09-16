Health Care Sector Update for 09/16/2022: AZN, GILD, REGN, SNY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday, with the Health Care SPDR (XLV) down 0.63% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) inactive.

AstraZeneca (AZN) shares were up around 1% after saying the European Medicines Authority's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended the approval of Beyfortus for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) said the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has adopted a positive opinion to widen the indication of Veklury, or remdesivir, to treat pediatric patients at risk of severe COVID-19 and pediatric patients with the disease who need supplemental oxygen. Gilead Sciences shares were marginally lower recently.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and Sanofi (SNY) said results from a phase 3 trial show that Dupixent combined with low-potency topical corticosteroids "significantly improved" skin clearance compared with placebo in children with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. SNY shares were down past 1% in premarket trading, while SNY shares were nearly 1% lower.

