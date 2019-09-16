Health Care Sector Update for 09/16/2019: AMRN,TSLA,ALDR,ACB,ACB.TO

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -1.02%

PFE -0.07%

ABT -1.03%

MRK -0.73%

AMGN -0.54%

Health care stocks fell Monday, including a 0.3% decline for the NYSE Health Care Index while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down over 0.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing almost 0.8%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Amarin (AMRN) climbed almost 3% on Monday after the National Lipid Association issued its highest Level B-R recommendation for using icosapent ethyl-based medications like the company's Vascepa drug candidate to lower elevated triglyceride levels in statin-managed patients 45 years old and older. The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide whether to approve Vascepa for US sales by Dec. 19.

In other sector news:

(+) Alder BioPharmaceuticals (ALDR) raced 88% to a new 13-month high of $18.88 a share after agreeing to a $1.95 billion buyout offer from Danish drugmaker Lundbeck. Under the terms of the proposed deal, Alder investors will receive an $18.00 per share cash payment plus one contingent value right to another $2.00 per share after its eptinezumab drug candidate is approved by the European Medicines Agency.

(-) Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) turned higher again in late trade, rising 3.5%, after the FDA authorized the start of phase 1 testing of a capsule formulation of the company's Foralumab drug candidate for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

(-) Aurora Cannabis (ACB) dropped nearly 8% after a downgrade to sell at Stifel, citing "less robust in-market performance and difficulty to continue positioning for the larger global opportunity." Stifel also cut its price target on the Canadian company's shares by CAD2 to CAD7.

