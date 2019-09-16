Health Care Sector Update for 09/16/2019: ALDR, AIMT, KPTI, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.21%

PFE: -0.41%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.06%

AMGN: Flat

Health care giants were mixed in Monday's pre-market trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Alder BioPharmaceuticals (ALDR), which was surging more than 83% after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm said it had agreed to be acquired by the Danish drug maker Lundbeck for as much as DKK13 billion ($1.95 billion).

(+) Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) was advancing by more than 5% after saying a special committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration has voted to support the use of Palforzia in children and teens with peanut allergy.

(+) Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) was 4% higher as it signed a royalty agreement with investment firm HealthCare Royalty Partners for up to $150 million to support the development and commercialization of Xpovio (selinexor), to treat patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma.

