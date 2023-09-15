News & Insights

US Markets
RYZB

Health Care Sector Update for 09/15/2023: RYZB, PTCT, DXCM

September 15, 2023 — 01:38 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were declining Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.3%.

In company news, RayzeBio (RYZB) shares jumped 37% after debuting on Nasdaq earlier in the day.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) shares tumbled 30% after Raymond James downgraded the company's stock to underperform from outperform.

DexCom (DXCM) shares fell 4.2% after Raymond James lowered its price target to $131 from $154 while keeping the strong buy rating.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RYZB
PTCT
DXCM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.