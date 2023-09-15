Health Care Sector Update for 09/15/2023: RYZB, PTCT, DXCM

Health care stocks were declining Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.3%.

In company news, RayzeBio (RYZB) shares jumped 37% after debuting on Nasdaq earlier in the day.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) shares tumbled 30% after Raymond James downgraded the company's stock to underperform from outperform.

DexCom (DXCM) shares fell 4.2% after Raymond James lowered its price target to $131 from $154 while keeping the strong buy rating.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.