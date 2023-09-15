Health Care Sector Update for 09/15/2023: PTCT, IOVA, OGN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady premarket Friday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) both flat.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) was shedding 298% in value after saying the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use gave a "negative opinion" on the conversion of the conditional marketing approval to full marketing authorization of Translarna to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) was up more than 20%, recovering from previous-day losses that followed its statement on the US Food and Drug Administration needing more time to complete its priority review of the company's lifileucel therapy due to resource constraints.

Organon (OGN) was climbing past 2% after saying its Jada system successfully treated abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding and hemorrhage, achieving the primary efficacy endpoint of the first real-world study of the medical device.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.