News & Insights

US Markets
PTCT

Health Care Sector Update for 09/15/2023: PTCT, IOVA, OGN, XLV, IBB

September 15, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were steady premarket Friday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) both flat.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) was shedding 298% in value after saying the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use gave a "negative opinion" on the conversion of the conditional marketing approval to full marketing authorization of Translarna to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) was up more than 20%, recovering from previous-day losses that followed its statement on the US Food and Drug Administration needing more time to complete its priority review of the company's lifileucel therapy due to resource constraints.

Organon (OGN) was climbing past 2% after saying its Jada system successfully treated abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding and hemorrhage, achieving the primary efficacy endpoint of the first real-world study of the medical device.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PTCT
IOVA
OGN
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.