Health Care Sector Update for 09/15/2023: LXRX, RYZB, PTCT, DXCM

Health care stocks were declining late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.7%.

In corporate news, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) shares rose 8.2% a day after a regulatory filing showed Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Wade increased his stake in the biopharmaceutical firm.

RayzeBio (RYZB) shares jumped almost 33% after debuting on Nasdaq earlier in the day.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) shares tumbled 30% after Raymond James downgraded the company's stock to underperform from outperform.

DexCom (DXCM) shares fell 5.3% after Raymond James lowered its price target to $131 from $154 while keeping the strong buy rating.

