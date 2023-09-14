News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 09/14/2023: FWBI, SNY, VINC, AVXL, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Thursday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.3% recently while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.2% lower.

First Wave BioPharma (FWBI) was surging past 111% amid a license agreement with French drugmaker Sanofi (SNY) to develop and repurpose Capeserod for gastrointestinal indications.

Vincerx Pharma (VINC) was up 2.7% after saying the first patient has been dosed in an early-stage trial evaluating VIP943 in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) was advancing by over 4% after saying a phase 2b/3 study of blarcamesine showed a "statistically significant slowing" in cognitive decline in patients with Alzheimer's disease.

