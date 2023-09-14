News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 09/14/2023: BIOL, CMND, OKYO, HARP, ABBV

September 14, 2023 — 03:52 pm EDT

Health care stocks were higher late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each adding 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.6%.

In corporate news, Biolase (BIOL) shares slumped 40% after the company said late Wednesday it priced a $4.5 million underwritten public offering of series J convertible redeemable preferred stock and warrants.

Clearmind Medicine (CMND) stock tumbled 52% after the company said Thursday it priced its US-exclusive public offering consisting of 7.5 million shares and pre-funded warrants, as well as 7.5 million common warrants, with expected gross proceeds of $2.25 million.

OKYO Pharma (OKYO) shares fell 11% after the company said Thursday it priced a best efforts registered direct offering of about 2.7 million shares at $1.50 apiece for expected gross proceeds of $4 million.

Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) shares dropped 16% after the company said late Wednesday that AbbVie (ABBV) decided not to exercise its license option on Harpoon's HPN217 program targeting B cell maturation antigen.

