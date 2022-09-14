Health Care Sector Update for 09/14/2022: MNOV, PNT, MRNA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was climbing past 1% recently.

MediciNova (MNOV) was gaining over 7% in value after saying it has received a notice of allowance from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office for a pending patent application covering its MN-001 and MN-002 treatments for hypertriglyceridemia, hypercholesterolemia and hyperlipoproteinemia.

POINT Biopharma Global (PNT) was down more than 10% after pricing a public offering of 13.9 million common shares at $9 per share, with expected gross proceeds of about $125 million.

Moderna (MRNA) has had discussions with the Chinese government on providing its COVID-19 vaccine to the country but a final decision has not yet been reached, Reuters reported, citing Chief Executive Stephane Bancel. Moderna was climbing past 1% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.