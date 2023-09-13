Health Care Sector Update for 09/13/2023: RCKT, AWH, CLDI

Health care stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index little changed and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was adding 0.1%.

In company news, Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) shares jumped 36% after it reached an agreement with the US Food and Drug Administration on the design of a phase 2 trial of RP-A501 in Danon Disease, a genetic disorder in which heart muscles weaken.

Aspira Women's Health (AWH) said it regained compliance with Nasdaq's requirement for continued listing relating to market value of listed securities. The shares soared 24%.

Calidi Biotherapeutics (CLDI) shares tumbled 45% on their debut on the New York Stock Exchange following the closure of its merger with blank-check firm First Light Acquisition.

