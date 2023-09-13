Health Care Sector Update for 09/13/2023: MRNA, RCKT, MYNZ, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.2% higher recently.

Moderna (MRNA) was gaining over 6% in value after saying it expects to add $10 billion to $15 billion in annual sales by 2028 with the introduction of new products in oncology, rare and latent diseases.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) was up more than 39% after it priced an underwritten public offering for gross proceeds of about $175 million.

Mainz Biomed (MYNZ) was climbing past 9% after saying a clinical trial assessing the potential inclusion of novel gene expression biomarkers in its colorectal cancer test ColoAlert showed "positive" results with sensitivity for the disease of 94%, specificity of 97% and sensitivity for advanced adenoma of 81%.

