Health Care Sector Update for 09/13/2023: INFI, RCKT, AWH, CLDI

September 13, 2023 — 03:45 pm EDT

Health care stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) fractionally higher.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was falling 0.3%.

In company news, Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) shares slumped past 40% before the expected suspension of the stock from trading on Nasdaq at the opening of business on Thursday.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) shares jumped 38% after it reached an agreement with the US Food and Drug Administration on the design of a phase 2 trial of RP-A501 in Danon Disease, a genetic disorder in which heart muscles weaken.

Aspira Women's Health (AWH) said it regained compliance with Nasdaq's requirement for continued listing relating to market value of listed securities. Its shares soared 26%.

Calidi Biotherapeutics (CLDI) shares tumbled 45% on their debut on the New York Stock Exchange following the closure of its merger with blank-check firm First Light Acquisition.

