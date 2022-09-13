Health Care Sector Update for 09/13/2022: RUBY,CPRX,MANT,AKRO

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.9% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) declining 2.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 3.1%.

In company news, Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) tumbled almost 16% after Tuesday announcing a 75% reduction of its workforce, cutting around 160 jobs, as part of a broader effort to focus resources on its next-generation red-blood-cell-based cell conjugation platform and extend its cash runway through 2023. It also will discontinue phase 1 testing of its RTX-240 and RTX-224 drug candidates in patients with advanced solid tumors in addition to exploring the sale of its manufacturing facility in Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) added more than 10% after Dow Jones S&P Indices on Monday said the drug maker will replace Mantech International (MANT) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index beginning Thursday.

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) more than doubled in value on Tuesday, climbing over 127% in recent trading, after saying its efruxifermin lead product candidate met its efficacy and safety endpoints during phase 2b testing, with both the 28- and 50-milligram dosing levels of the fibroblast growth factor 21 analog resolving nonalcoholic steatohepatitis without a worsening of fibrosis in pre-cirrhotic NASH patients, or three to five times the respective placebo rate.

