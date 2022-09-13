US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 09/13/2022: RUBY, RVNC, AKUS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down more than 1% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was declining by more than 2%.

Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) was down by more than 19% after saying it plans to implement a series of cost-cutting measures, including a 75% reduction in its workforce, as part of a restructuring initiative.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) was down more than 9% after pricing an underwritten public offering of 8 million common shares at $25 per share for gross proceeds of $200 million, upsized from $150 million previously.

Akouos (AKUS) was up more than 4% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the investigational new drug application for its plan to start a phase 1/2 pediatric clinical trial of AK-OTOF, the company's gene therapy under development for the treatment of patients with otoferlin gene-mediated hearing loss.

