Health Care Sector Update for 09/13/2022: CDAK,RUBY,CPRX,MANT,AKRO

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 2.8% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) declining 3.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 4.3%.

In company news, Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) sank over 32% after the exosome-based therapeutics company priced a $20 million public offering of slightly more than 13.3 million common shares at $1.50 apiece, or 10.2% under Monday's closing price. Investors also received an equal number of five-year warrants to buy an additional share exercisable at $1.87 per share.

Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) tumbled more than 13% after Tuesday announcing a 75% reduction of its workforce, cutting around 160 jobs, as part of a broader effort to focus resources on its next-generation red-blood-cell-based cell conjugation platform and extend its cash runway through 2023. It also will discontinue phase 1 testing of its RTX-240 and RTX-224 drug candidates in patients with advanced solid tumors in addition to exploring the sale of its manufacturing facility in Smithfield, Rhode Island.

To the upside, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) added 1% after Dow Jones S&P Indices on Monday said the drug maker will replace Mantech International (MANT) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index beginning Thursday.

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) more than doubled in value on Tuesday, climbing over 136% in recent trading, after saying its efruxifermin lead product candidate met its efficacy and safety endpoints during phase 2b testing, with both the 28- and 50-milligram dosing levels of the fibroblast growth factor 21 analog resolving nonalcoholic steatohepatitis without a worsening of fibrosis in pre-cirrhotic NASH patients, or three to five times the respective placebo rate.

