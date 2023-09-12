Health Care Sector Update for 09/12/2023: SLRN, SGHT, CBAY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Tuesday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2% and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently unchanged.

Acelyrin (SLRN) was retreating by over 58% after saying topline results from part B of a phase 2b/3 trial evaluating izokibep for moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa failed to meet the primary endpoint.

Sight Sciences (SGHT) was shedding over 42% in value after it provided its Q3 revenue guidance of $19 million to $20 million versus the Capital IQ consensus estimate of $24 million.

Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) was up 4.5% after it priced an underwritten public offering for gross proceeds of about $225 million.

