Health Care Sector Update for 09/12/2023: OFIX, COSM, SLRN, SGHT

Health care stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.3%.

In corporate news, Orthofix Medical (OFIX) shares slumped past 30%. The spine and orthopedics company on Tuesday named Board Chair Catherine Burzik as interim chief executive, replacing Keith Valentine. The company said it also appointed corporate controller Geoffrey Gillespie as interim CFO and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer Puja Leekha as an interim chief legal officer.

Cosmos Health (COSM) shares jumped past 33%. The company said Tuesday it expects to exceed $180 million in gross annual revenue, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization in excess of $20 million by the end of 2026.

Acelyrin (SLRN) was retreating by over 56% after saying topline results from part B of a phase 2b/3 trial evaluating izokibep for moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa failed to meet the primary endpoint.

Sight Sciences (SGHT) was shedding almost 47% in value after it provided Q3 revenue guidance of $19 million to $20 million, below the Capital IQ consensus estimate of $24 million.

