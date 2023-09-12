News & Insights

COSM

Health Care Sector Update for 09/12/2023: COSM, SLRN, SGHT

September 12, 2023 — 01:45 pm EDT

Health care stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each rising about 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.05%.

In corporate news, Cosmos Health (COSM) shares jumped past 23%. The company said Tuesday it expects to exceed $180 million in gross annual revenue, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization in excess of $20 million by the end of 2026.

Acelyrin (SLRN) was retreating by over 57% after saying topline results from part B of a phase 2b/3 trial evaluating izokibep for moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa failed to meet the primary endpoint.

Sight Sciences (SGHT) was shedding over 47% in value after it provided its Q3 revenue guidance of $19 million to $20 million versus the Capital IQ consensus estimate of $24 million.

